Probe into second complaint in Dharmashala burial case begins

The special investigation team (SIT) which is probing the alleged mass graves in Dharmasthala on Tuesday began investigation into another case related to the mortal remains of a girl, officers said. The SIT on Tuesday conducted searches on spot 11 and 12 at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district (PTI)

The second complainant, Jayant T, had approached the SIT office in Belthangady with his account, claiming he had directly witnessed the illegal burial of a girl. After being advised to lodge a formal complaint at the Dharmasthala police station, a case was registered under crime number 200/DPS/2025.

According to an officer, the case has been formally transferred to the SIT after a complainant accused local authorities of failing to register the case and claimed that the burial was conducted without following due legal process.

The new development has added to the growing complexity of the investigation, which began last month following claims by a former sanitation worker who alleged that he was forced to bury multiple bodies between 1995 and 2014 in the temple town of Dharmasthala.

A senior SIT officer involved in the probe, who didn’t want to be named, said, “We are taking both complaints seriously. The second complainant has not provided us with specific locations yet.”

According to officials, the SIT on Tuesday conducted searches on spot 11 and 12. “No discoveries were made,” the officer added.

The SIT was formed on July 19 by the state government, in response to public outrage and political pressure following initial media reports about possible mass graves in the temple town. The team is headed by Director General of Police (Internal Security Division) Pronab Mohanty and includes senior officers MN Anucheth and Jitendra Kumar Dayama.

While the SIT’s inquiries gather momentum, political developments have added a layer of uncertainty. On Tuesday, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara confirmed that Mohanty met him to discuss his eligibility for a central government post, following the Centre’s release of an empanelment list of senior IPS officers.

“Mohanty will soon be the senior-most officer in the state. His empanelment has been discussed, but no decision has been made yet,” Parameshwara said. However, he clarified that the alleged discoveries of human remains in Dharmasthala were not part of their discussion.

“I know only what has been reported in the media. The SIT will submit its report in due course. Information will not be released in bits and pieces,” he added.