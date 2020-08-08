e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Probe launched in Kerala plane crash, 2 teams to arrive in state

Probe launched in Kerala plane crash, 2 teams to arrive in state

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:53 IST
Anisha Dutta
Anisha Dutta
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The civil aviation ministry’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will conduct a detailed probe into the Air India Express flight crash at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday.

In a statement, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said he is “deeply anguished and distressed” due o the accident that killed at least 19 of the 190 people on board the plane.

“...All efforts being made to help passengers. A formal enquiry will be conducted by AAIB,” he added.

Later, in another tweet, he said two investigation teams comprising officials of Air India, the Airport Authority of India and AAIB will leave for Kozhikode at 2am and 5am, respectively.

“Everyone has now been rescued from the aircraft. Rescue operations are now complete. Injured being treated at various city hospitals,” he said.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is a division of the civil aviation ministry that investigates aircraft accidents. Its role is to obtain a preliminary report on an accident and assist in setting up of an inquiry committee for a formal investigation in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it was raining heavily when pilots of the Boeing 737 plane from Dubai tried to land. “The visibility was 2000 meter amid heavy rain. After landing at Runway 10... (the plane) overshot the runway and broke down in two pieces,” a DGCA official said.

According to Air India, there were 190 people on board the Air India Express flight AXB1344 — 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and four crew members.

The flight from Dubai was part of the Centre’s repatriation programme called the Vande Bharat Mission, which was launched on May 6 to evacuate citizens stranded due to the Covid-19-prompted lockdown.

Several passengers part of the flight from Dubai to Kozhikode had cited loss of jobs as the reason to travel back home, according to their repatriation flight list reviewed by HT. A large number of workers based in the Gulf has lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In