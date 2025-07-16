Saharanpur , A probe has been ordered against an additional district magistrate in Saharanpur following allegations of misconduct by Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan. Probe ordered into allegations of Saharanpur ADM misbehaving with SP MP Iqra Hasan

The MP from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, accompanied by Shamalpur Nagar Panchayat chairperson Shama Parveen, claimed they were rudely asked to leave the ADM's office after they tried to discuss local issues.

According to Hasan, the incident unfolded on July 1. She initially tried to meet ADM Santosh Bahadur Singh to address various problems affecting her constituency. Upon her first attempt, she was informed that the ADM was out for lunch and advised to submit her concerns in writing.

Later that day, around 3 pm, Hasan and Parveen visited the ADM's office once more. The MP alleged that upon their arrival, ADM Singh's demeanour was "not respectful."

She further said the ADM reprimanded Parveen, and when Hasan intervened to request a hearing for their issues, he allegedly behaved rudely and instructed both women to exit his office.

Following this alleged incident, Hasan lodged a formal complaint with the Principal Secretary and Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner, Atal Kumar Rai, government sources said.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Divisional Commissioner Rai has directed Saharanpur District Magistrate Manish Bansal to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations.

"The matter is being looked into. A report regarding the incident will be sent to the government once the investigation is completed," said Bansal, confirming the ongoing probe.

However, ADM Singh on Wednesday denied the accusations. In a statement to the media, he asserted, "I was out in the field when the public representative came to my office. I swiftly reached the office and invited her to my office and asked her to give her complaint in writing. The allegations that I misbehaved with her are baseless."

The incident has drawn a strong reaction from SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who took to X on Wednesday, posting, "Those who do not respect Member of Parliament what will they do to public."

Hasan also expressed her dismay on X, saying, "The government claims to be women-friendly but the officers are acting recklessly with their anti-women mentality. Action should be taken against such officers."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.