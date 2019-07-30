Process to review defence funding mechanism afoot

india

The Union government on Monday set in motion a process to examine creation of a “separate mechanism” for the funding of defence and internal security by notifying the July 17 cabinet decision.

President Ram Nath Kovind asked the 15th Finance Commission to examine the matter. “The Commission shall also examine whether a separate mechanism for funding of defence and internal security ought to be set up, and if so, how such a mechanism could be operationalised,” the notification said. “The Commission has not yet received the order,” its spokesperson said.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 17 approved the proposed amendment to enable the Finance Commission to address concerns regarding “allocation of adequate, secure and non-lapsable funds” for defence and internal security of India. The Cabinet also approved the extension of the term of the Commission up to November 30, 2019.

