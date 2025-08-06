Agartala, Prohibitory order has been imposed in Bishramganj in Tripura's Sepahijala district after an alleged molestation of a tribal girl and retaliatory attacks on bus passengers in which six people were injured, police said on Wednesday. Prohibitory order imposed in Tripura's Bishramganj

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned both incidents and said the law will take its own course.

The CM said prohibitory order was imposed at Bishramganj and its adjacent areas to maintain law and order.

"We condemned both incidents. A prohibitory order has been clamped at Bishramganj to maintain law and order. It is not wise to add colour to any incident. We are part of society. The police have acted swiftly to control the situation. Everything will come out after the investigation," Saha told the reporters.

Police have registered two specific FIRs on the alleged molestation of a tribal girl and retaliatory attacks on bus passengers, leaving six people injured in Sepahijala district, an official said.

A tribal girl studying air hostess course in Guwahati was returning from Agartala to Bishramganj on Tuesday evening.

"On board the running bus, the girl claimed that she was molested by a passenger at Bishalgarh and got down there. She informed her parents about the issue," Officer in Charge , Bishramganj police station, Ajit Debbarma told PTI.

He said, "The moment the girl got down at Bishramganj, a group of youth detained the bus and started beating the passengers. They also smashed the windows of the vehicle, triggering panic in the area."

Debbarma said that altogether five buses were attacked and five to six passengers were injured in the attack.

"Two specific cases - on molestation charge and attacks on bus passengers in two police stations have been registered on Wednesday. No arrest has been made yet," he said.

Tipra Motha Party supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday termed the incident at Bishramganj "alarming".

"What has happened in Bishramganj last night was alarming. This is not about tribal/non tribal but about a woman's modesty, regardless of her background, being outraged. I also believe that the reaction where a mob took matters into their own hands is simply unacceptable," he wrote on Facebook.

Debbarma added, "I have personally spoken to the victim and her mother as well and assured them all support. Also spoken to the DGP, who has assured that the rule of law will be upheld. I once again appeal for peace, and let me say one thing violence never solves any problems, it only divides people."

