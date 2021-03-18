Prohibitory orders, large gatherings banned in GB Nagar till April 30

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday imposed restrictions prohibiting unauthorised protests and warned of action against people not following Covid-19 protocols like social distancing and wearing face masks in public places. The police, according to an order, invoked section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till April 30 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease ahead of upcoming festivals. Holi, Good Friday, Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated between March 17-April 30.

"During these occasions, the chances of anti-social elements attempting to disrupt law and order cannot be ruled out," Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (law and order), said in the order, according to news agency PTI.

People will have to follow Covid-19 protocols at public places during the period and they will not be allowed to roam around with sticks, rods or firearms at public places except disabled and blind people, the order said.

"Nobody will be allowed to hold protests, processions or hunger strikes without permission from the competent authority, nor will they encourage anyone else to do so," the order said. "No firearms will be allowed inside any government or private office during the period. People who have been provided with armed security personnel by the government will ensure that their gunners stay out of offices," it added.

The police also reiterated the complete ban on celebratory firing at events such as weddings and consumption of liquor at public places during the period and cautioned people against selling, playing or displaying any audio or visual, which may create tension.

"Any violation of the restrictive orders under CrPC section 144 or any of its sub-sections mentioned would lead to the prosecution of offenders under IPC section 188," the order said.

Ghaziabad’s district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has also issued orders under section 144 to prevent gatherings amid the rising Covid-19 cases and in view of the upcoming festivals.

According to data released by Uttar Pradesh’s health department, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded seven new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday that pushed the district's tally to 25,693. Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The active cases in the district reached 76 from 78 the previous day and the recovery rate reached 99.35 per cent, according to the data.

(With agency inputs)