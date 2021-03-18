IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Prohibitory orders, large gatherings banned in GB Nagar till April 30
Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
india news

Prohibitory orders, large gatherings banned in GB Nagar till April 30

People will have to follow Covid-19 protocols at public places during the period and they will not be allowed to roam around with sticks, rods or firearms at public places except disabled and blind people, the order said.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:02 AM IST

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday imposed restrictions prohibiting unauthorised protests and warned of action against people not following Covid-19 protocols like social distancing and wearing face masks in public places. The police, according to an order, invoked section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till April 30 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease ahead of upcoming festivals. Holi, Good Friday, Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated between March 17-April 30.

"During these occasions, the chances of anti-social elements attempting to disrupt law and order cannot be ruled out," Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (law and order), said in the order, according to news agency PTI.

Also read | UP sees rising trend in Covid cases

People will have to follow Covid-19 protocols at public places during the period and they will not be allowed to roam around with sticks, rods or firearms at public places except disabled and blind people, the order said. 

"Nobody will be allowed to hold protests, processions or hunger strikes without permission from the competent authority, nor will they encourage anyone else to do so," the order said. "No firearms will be allowed inside any government or private office during the period. People who have been provided with armed security personnel by the government will ensure that their gunners stay out of offices," it added.

Also read | Mayawati welcomes PM Modi’s initiative to convene CMs meet on Covid-19

The police also reiterated the complete ban on celebratory firing at events such as weddings and consumption of liquor at public places during the period and cautioned people against selling, playing or displaying any audio or visual, which may create tension.

"Any violation of the restrictive orders under CrPC section 144 or any of its sub-sections mentioned would lead to the prosecution of offenders under IPC section 188," the order said.

Ghaziabad’s district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has also issued orders under section 144 to prevent gatherings amid the rising Covid-19 cases and in view of the upcoming festivals.

According to data released by Uttar Pradesh’s health department, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded seven new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday that pushed the district's tally to 25,693. Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The active cases in the district reached 76 from 78 the previous day and the recovery rate reached 99.35 per cent, according to the data.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 uttar pradesh
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
CJI SA Bobde. (File photo)
CJI SA Bobde. (File photo)
india news

CJI pushes collegium for new SC judge’s appointment during his tenure: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:06 AM IST
A meeting of the collegium was held on Wednesday to finalise the names of some high court judges for their elevation to the apex court
READ FULL STORY
Close
*Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the chief ministers on Covid-19 situation, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, on March 17. (PTI)
*Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the chief ministers on Covid-19 situation, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, on March 17. (PTI)
india news

PM calls for quick steps to check Covid-19: Key takeaways from meeting with CMs

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:36 AM IST
The PM said if a second surge of cases was not stopped, there could be another pan-India outbreak and called for scaling up RT-PCR testing and vaccination sites
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a health official, Gujarat's daily infection count had dropped to below 1,000 on December 21, but a surge in cases was seen after February.(HT Photo)
According to a health official, Gujarat's daily infection count had dropped to below 1,000 on December 21, but a surge in cases was seen after February.(HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Ahmedabad transport services suspended from today till further notice

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:29 AM IST
On Wednesday, the state recorded 1,122 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest spike since December, taking the infection count to 2,81,173.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic from NMMC Hospital takes a swab sample from a commuter for Covid-19 testing, at Turbhe Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, on March 15. (PTI)
A medic from NMMC Hospital takes a swab sample from a commuter for Covid-19 testing, at Turbhe Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, on March 15. (PTI)
india news

Covid-19: Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike in 181 days

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The state’s total tally rose to 2,370,507, while its active caseload climbed to 152,760 on Wednesday. It also reported 84 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 53,080
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Direct and indirect losses of disasters need to be accounted for: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:22 AM IST
While 2021 maybe a year of recovery from the pandemic, Modi urged people not to forget the lessons learnt and understand the climate crisis does not have a vaccine yet
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from March 8 with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from March 8 with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
india news

Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman to move Insurance (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Among the bills scheduled for consideration and passing, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 are likely to come up in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
india news

Prohibitory orders, large gatherings banned in GB Nagar till April 30

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:02 AM IST
People will have to follow Covid-19 protocols at public places during the period and they will not be allowed to roam around with sticks, rods or firearms at public places except disabled and blind people, the order said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi on July 25. Delhi’s Covid-19 recoveries have outstripped new cases on almost all days this month barring a few exceptions, after ramped-up containment and testing efforts over the past month or so. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi on July 25. Delhi’s Covid-19 recoveries have outstripped new cases on almost all days this month barring a few exceptions, after ramped-up containment and testing efforts over the past month or so. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19 Live: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Coronavirus is part of a large conglomeration of viruses causing illness in animals or humans.
READ FULL STORY
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

CBI books Cadbury for fraudulently availing area-based tax benefits in Himachal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Rather than expanding production by creating a unit, Cadbury decided to increase production capacity in its existing unit and avail tax exemption from May 2005, CBI said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuwaiti foreign minister Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait)
Kuwaiti foreign minister Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait)
india news

India should help revive Palestinian-Israeli peace process: Kuwait foreign min

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah, who is in India for a brief visit to hold talks with his counterpart S Jaishankar, made the remarks during an interaction with a small group of reporters late on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A SpiceJet flight from Silchar to Guwahati was delayed on Tuesday afternoon after a chit with a bomb threat was found on the flight. (PTI Photo)
A SpiceJet flight from Silchar to Guwahati was delayed on Tuesday afternoon after a chit with a bomb threat was found on the flight. (PTI Photo)
india news

1 person arrested in Silchar airport hoax bomb threat case

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Suspect Shahid Ahmed Laskar was produced before a local court on Wednesday afternoon and was sent to three days in police remand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station, amid surge in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI)
Mumbai: A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station, amid surge in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI)
india news

India records 35,871 new Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike this year

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The country has recorded more than 20,000 cases for the eighth day in a row, indicating a sharp rise in cases and a likely second wave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rhea Chakraborty. (File photo)
Actor Rhea Chakraborty. (File photo)
india news

SC to hear NCB’s appeal against bail to Rhea Chakraborty today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:19 AM IST
A bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the NCB’s appeal against the Bombay high court order granting bail to the actor
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi will address a rally in West Bengal at 11am, and in Assam at 3pm on Thursday.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
PM Modi will address a rally in West Bengal at 11am, and in Assam at 3pm on Thursday.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal, Assam today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is at least 40°C and more than 6.4°C higher than the normal or when the maximum temperature is more than 47°C.(Rahul Raut/HT File Photo)
A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is at least 40°C and more than 6.4°C higher than the normal or when the maximum temperature is more than 47°C.(Rahul Raut/HT File Photo)
india news

Heatwave in Gujarat’s Saurashtra, Kutch; IMD issues yellow alert

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:31 AM IST
The weather bureau has also issued a yellow alert over the Saurashtra and Kutch region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP