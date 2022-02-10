‘Pro-incumbency’ for BJP in states, says PM

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has created a “pro-incumbency” wave in Uttar Pradesh and other states where it is in power on the back of its work and development agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI on the eve of the starting of a crucial election cycle in five states, Modi expressed confidence and said that despite psephologists focusing on anti-incumbency as a poll factor, the BJP will gain from being in power due to its motto of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (inclusive development for all).

“Wherever BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there is ‘pro-incumbency’ instead of ‘anti-incumbency’. The BJP always emerges victorious with ‘pro-incumbency’ in elections,” the Prime Minister said.

“Though I have not had a chance to tour the states, I have spoken to people virtually... I have seen in all states there is a wave for the BJP and we will win the elections with a full majority. The people of all these five states will give BJP the opportunity to serve them,” he added.

The comments came hours before polls open in Uttar Pradesh, which will vote in seven phases over the next month to elect a new government. The BJP is hoping to become the first party in two decades to retain power on the back of its rainbow Hindu coalition, strong law-and-order pitch, and Modi’s popularity. The Opposition is hoping to leverage farm anger, resentment over unemployment, anti-incumbency, and perception of caste bias to dethrone the BJP.

In the interview, Modi pointed out that the people of Uttar Pradesh had already defied the trend of parties never retaining popular support by backing the BJP in successive elections – the 2014 and 2019 general elections and the 2017 assembly polls. “The people of Uttar Pradesh have already thrown away the old theory of ‘ek bar aao, ek bar jao’ (come to power once and then go). The BJP has itself experienced that it was accepted in 2014, then the people saw our government’s work and we again got elected in 2017, and similarly in 2019 as well. Now in 2022, they will again see our work and again accept us,’ he said.

Explaining the reason for his confidence, Modi said that whether it was election time or not, the BJP always strives for the welfare of the people. “When we are in power, then with great energy and on a large scale we work with the mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Saabka Vikas’ ,” he said.

Modi added that his party had seen both victory and defeat, and emerged triumphant after an era where its candidates couldn’t even save their own poll deposits.

“Whether we win or lose, for us, elections are an open university in which we get the opportunity for new recruitment and the chance to introspect. We consider it as the field of the election,” he added.

He countered Opposition allegations that the BJP had appropriated their social schemes, and said that the proof of the development work done by his party was that other leaders were clamouring to take credit for it.

