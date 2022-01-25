Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Projects of 8 girl innovators to be presented before startup advisory council
Projects of 8 girl innovators to be presented before startup advisory council

The girl innovators’ products include low-cost biodegradable sanitary napkins, smart gloves which convert sign language to text and speech and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and GPS.
Union minister Piyush Goyal interacted with the girl innovators on the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Monday.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 10:31 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Monday, union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal announced that projects of eight girl innovators will be presented before the Startup Advisory Council after three months.

Interacting with the girl innovators, the minister said there is huge potential in each of the sectors that the eight innovators have shown. Their products included low-cost biodegradable sanitary napkins, smart gloves which convert sign language to text and speech and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and GPS.

During the event, the women & child development minister Smriti Irani complimented Goyal for his initiative and leadership in promoting innovation among girl students “in tribute to the Prime Minister’s clarion call of ensuring that new India will see women-led development.”

“I am very inspired to see these girl innovators, making the nation as well as their parents proud at such a young age (10-18 yrs). You are the true leaders of India,” said Goyal, during the event held over video conference.

Goyal said women today are challenging the status quo and have stepped up as nation builders and change-makers. Citing the example of Meerabai Chanu, Mary Kom, Indira Nooyi and Kalpana Chawla, he added that India has been a powerhouse of strong women across fields.

He urged the innovators to make “vocal for local” a “jan andolan” and increase consumer awareness and create sustainable goods with utmost focus on quality. He further asked them to collaborate with each other and with other fellow women entrepreneurs in an attempt to harness the immense potential of women in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

