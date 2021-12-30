Pro-Kannada groups call off bandh after meeting with CM Bommai

Kannada organisations on Thursday withdrew the state-wide bandh call on Friday, demanding a complete ban on the activities of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES). Leaders of several Kannada outfits under the leadership of Vatal Nagaraj met chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on the Thursday evening, following which the bandh was called off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heeding the request of the chief minister and several of pro-Kannada leaders conceded. “There will be no bandh tomorrow, we have withdrawn the bandh, but we may hold some protests,” Nagaraj told reporters after meeting with the CM.

“The CM has assured that his government will do everything possible honestly in accordance with the law to ban MES and requested us to withdraw the bandh. Also, earlier in the day leaders of several organisations put pressure on me to postpone the bandh citing the inconvenience it may cause to the people and business ahead of New Year,” he added.

The organisations will however be staging a protest rally demanding a ban on MES at Bengaluru’s Town Hall at 10.30 am on December 31. A similar protest was held by the Karnataka Rakshna Vedike on December 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he had requested the Kannada organisations with an assurance that legal action against MES will be taken. “They have now decided to withdraw the bandh. I have told that we are together in protecting our Kannada pride,” said the CM.

However, another prominent leader of Kannada Okkuta, Sa Ra Govindu clarified that only tomorrow’s bandh has been called off and that they will call for a meeting and decide further action, in case their demand for banning MES is not met in the days to come. “We have not set any deadline to the CM, he has sought time to talk to experts, so we have postponed the bandh to another day, we will decide our future course, by calling a meeting of all Kannada organisations,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kannada organisations had last week called for a day-long state-wide bandh on December 31, demanding a complete ban on the activities of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi in the state over its repeated involvement in “anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada activities.”

(With inputs from PTI)