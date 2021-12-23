Pro-Kannada groups demand ban on Maharashtra outfit, threaten bandh

A group of pro-Kannada organisations have called for a statewide bandh on December 31 demanding a ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) – members of the outfit are suspected to have defaced the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi district amid the ongoing dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the Belagavi region.

The organisations have set a deadline of December 29 for the government to announce a ban on MES. In a press conference on Wednesday, former MLA and chairperson of the federation of pro-Kannada organisations, Vatal Nagaraj, said if the state government doesn’t order a ban on MES by December 29, the organisations will go ahead with the statewide bandh on December 31.

“This is not an ordinary Bandh, it is the echo from the breath, heart and soul. This is above the Congress, BJP and the JD(S). All are with us going beyond their political differences. No one should stop this bandh,” Nagaraj said.

MES president Deepak Dalvi said these demands were repugnant to democracy. “They can go ahead and ban it, but this is a movement of the common man. Can they ban 25 lakh people?... Even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was banned after Mahatma Gandhi’s murder in 1948,” said Dalvi, adding that the Marathi speakers would not be suppressed by such measures. He also decrided attempts to suppress the movement of the Marathi speakers in the border issue.

As many as 35 organisations have extended support for the dawn-to-dusk bandh. “We request everyone to support our call and come out in large numbers in the interest of Karnataka and Kannada. We do not want any moral or virtual support from anybody, but we need actual support by joining us on bandh day. This would entirely be apolitical and in the interest of the state,” Vatal Nagaraj told reporters.

Senior members of state cabinet came out opposing the bandh call. Karnataka revenue minister R Ashok said that the Bandh would cause inconvenience people already affected by the pandemic. “A bandh would create problems for the people. So far, the government has decided to take action that vandalism unleased by the MES, including attacks on statues and government buses. The CM has ordered to take action against those ordering such vandalism. People are affected by the Covid, it is not right to add call for a bandh,” said R Ashok.

However, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa came out in support of the Bandh. “By calling for Bandh these organisations have expressed the feeling of 6 crore people of the state. In such a situation, the government and Opposition come together in support. I’m not sure if the Bandh will help, but it is certainly an expression of the feelings,” he said.

On Monday, MES organised a protest against the assembly session being held at Belagavi. Pro-Kannada protesters subsequently threw ink on MES leader Deepak Dalvi, following which, MES supporters burnt a Karnataka flag in Kolhapur on Tuesday. The MES also issued a bandh call in Belagavi.

The act of burning Karnataka’s flag led to the state legislative assembly passing a censure motion on Thursday, with Opposition parties demanding action against MES. The next day, unidentified persons poured ink on a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Bengaluru. Suspected MES supporters then allegedly damaged a statue of Rayanna and indulged in stone-pelting on Karnataka government vehicles in Belagavi, allegedly in retaliation. Following this prohibitory orders were passed by the police in the certain areas of the district.

In 2012, the state government inaugurated in Belagavi the Suvarana Vidhana Soudha, a replica of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, where it holds the winter session of the state legislature to further thwart any claims of territory by the neighbouring state.

However, the region still has Marathi-speaking residents who continue to raise the inclusion of Belagavi and surrounding regions into Maharashtra and often clash with pro-Kannada organisations.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has cautioned the Karnataka government over the demand for ban on MES.

“Marathi speaking people have been fighting for their judicious, legitimate demand as per the provision of the Constitution for linguistic provinces for over 60 years. The issue is pending in the Supreme Court. The MES is not a political outfit. If the government goes ahead with such action against them, there will be reaction in Maharashtra,” said Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Arvind Sawant.