‘Prices of fertilizers up due to Covid, Ukraine war but...’: PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in poll-bound Gujarat, inaugurated the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol, in Gandhinagar on Saturday. Modi was at a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir. The Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant was constructed at the cost of around ₹175 crore.

The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of nano urea. The plant is expected to produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.

There are more than 84,000 societies in the state in the cooperative sector. About 231 lakh members are associated with these societies.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's address in Gandhinagar:

> The prices of fertilizers have increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine, but the government has ensured that farmers in the country do not face scarcity of urea and other inputs. We will do everything that is required to be done to strengthen farmers.

> Imported urea bag of 50 kg costs ₹3,500. It is given to farmers at ₹300, which means the government spends ₹3,200 per bag.

> After the formation of our government in 2014, we did 100 per cent neem coating of urea. This ensured that the farmers of the country got enough urea. We did the work of restarting five closed fertilizer factories in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana. The factories in UP and Telangana have even started the production. The remaining three will very soon start the production.

> Power in a sack of urea has now been compressed into a bottle... Imagine how much will transportation costs be reduced and benefit small farmers. This plant has a capacity of manufacturing 1.5 lakh bottles, but in coming times, eight more such plants will be established in India.

> Today, we are moving forward in the direction of model cooperative village. Six villages of Gujarat have been marked where cooperative arrangements will be completely made available. I was glad to inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant today.

> India is the second-biggest consumer of fertilizers and the third-biggest producer of fertilizer. Seven-eight years ago, the majority of urea could not reach our farms and was destroyed due to black marketing. Urea factories were shut because of a lack of new technologies.

> The example of the cooperative model of the dairy sector is in front of us. Today, India is the largest milk producer in the world, in which Gujarat has a major share. The dairy sector is growing rapidly in the last years and is also contributing more to the rural economy.

> Today, India produces milk worth around ₹8 lakh crores in a day... even if we combine the wheat and rice market, it is lesser than milk production... if we have seen more prosperity in Gujarat's villages, a major reason is the dairy sector-linked cooperatives.

