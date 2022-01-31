Protesters urge Tamil Nadu governor to forward NEET bill to Prez

As governor R N Ravi was paying a tribute to a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on Chennai’s Marina beach, about 5 kilometres away educational activists went on a hunger strike on Sunday, urging him to forward the NEET exemption Bill, which has been with him since September, to the President for his assent.

“The educational development of Tamil Nadu is the result of the three century-old Social Justice Movement, and the sustained struggle by the teacher, student and parent organisations,” said Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for the Common School System, who led the protest. “The struggle is beyond getting an assent for a Bill,” Babu said. “The struggle is to save the Constitution of India with federal character and parliamentary democracy as its basic structure.”

The Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 was passed by the DMK-led state government in the state assembly last September to restore Tamil Nadu’s process of medical admissions by considering only Class 12 marks before the Supreme Court made NEET compulsory in 2017. When the organisation filed an RTI application on the status of the Bill, the governor’s office responded last December that “The file is under consideration”.

“Is it not the responsibility of the governor to reveal to the people what he is considering on the subject in which he cannot take any decision?” Babu asked. “The silence of the governor is very disturbing.”

The state has also been building pressure on the governor over the issue. Despite the differences, chief minister M K Stalin and senior ministers and bureaucrats accompanied Ravi to pay their respects on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

Only a day ago, the ruling DMK’s party organ, Murasoli, published a column criticising Ravi saying that ‘this is Tamil Nadu and not Nagaland’ for his views on the state’s two-language policy and NEET. The column pointed out that though there are multiple views on myriad issues, the state stood together to continue its two-language policy and abolish NEET. “The governor should understand it and get consent for the unanimous opinion of the state by properly informing the union government,” the column said, adding that there cannot be a “big brother” attitude.

Ravi, who was Nagaland’s interlocutor, was transferred to Tamil Nadu last September and the Congress in the state had questioned then if he would act in the interest of the state or the BJP-led Centre.

On the eve of Republic Day, Ravi in a statement stressed that it is unfair to deprive students in Tamil Nadu of knowledge of other Indian languages. “Besides fostering brotherliness and better mutual appreciation, a linguistic intellectual and cultural cross-pollination will enrich all of us and also open several opportunities for our harmonious growth,” the Governor had said. Ravi also spoke in support of NEET saying that before its introduction, the share of students from government schools to government medical colleges was hardly 1%.

Meanwhile, the protests are seeking a response from the governor on the NEET Bill by the end of the day failing which Babu says he will individually go on a Satyagraha until a favourable response is received arguing that NEET adversely impacts medical aspirants from rural and poor backgrounds.

