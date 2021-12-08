Protests in Kerala after Tamil Nadu opened Mullaperiyar gates

Protests erupted in several parts of Kerala’s Idukki district on Tuesday after the Tamil Nadu government opened eight shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam Monday night, forcing the people living downstream to run for shelter. The state officials said more than 100 houses were damaged due to the latest incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two more shutters of Mullaperiyar opened on Tuesday evening after heavy downpour in dam catchment areas. But this was informed properly. Kerala will file an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, citing Tamil Nadu’s attitude.

Traffic came to a halt as angry protesters blocked several roads, making it difficult for state water resources minister Roshy Augustine, who is camping in the district, to pacify the situation. Augustine slammed the Tamil Nadu government, saying that “the state’s attitude is irresponsible and undemocratic” and the state will take up the issue at the Supreme Court soon.

“Despite repeated requests TN opened shutters in night and many people living in downstream areas of dam had a tough time. It is not acceptable. We will inform the apex court about the indifferent attitude of our neighboring state,” said Augustine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamil Nadu continues to be tight lipped on the allegations from Kerala. The state has not reacted to the issue nor has chief minister MK Stalin responded to his counterpart’s letter. Water resources minister S Duraimurugan and the secretary of the department Sandeep Saxena did not respond to HT’s calls and messages on the issue. The special secretary Ravindra Babu said he was in meetings and did not return calls.

Narrating Monday’s incident, locals said they had to immediately rush to a high terrain as water gushed into their homes.

“When we were about to sleep, water gushed into our house, and in 15 minutes, half of it was covered. Holding our children, we rushed to a nearby hilly terrain and spent the whole night in the open,” said P Bincy, a mother of the eight-month-old child and a resident of Vandiperiyar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I don’t know why we are treated like this. There is no regard for human lives here. Even the minister is saying he is helpless. Where do we turn to? Let authorities say we have no right to live,” said another resident K Unnikrishnan. He said his house was submerged again, a month after he repaired it.

In the last two months, Tamil Nadu opened the shutters five times, and on three occasions, it was done during night hours without proper warning, locals said. “Biggest release was on Monday night, around 12,654. 09 cusecs, forcing authorities to open Idukki dam the next day. Despite repeated requested, Tamil Nadu is opening the dam during night hours, multiplying woes of residents in downstream areas,” said Shaji P Joseph, general convener of the Mullaperiyar Samara Samity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is an inhuman act on the part of our neighbour. Despite repeated pleas, they continue to open shutters in the night. It is a brazen act. On several occasions, it is a close shave for people living near the dam,” said Dr Joe Joseph, one of the litigants in the ongoing Supreme Court cases related to the Mullaperiyar dam. He said he filed an affidavit in the apex court narrating the harrowing experience of the local people on Monday night.

Reacting to the latest incident, Kerala Congress questioned the silence of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “His silence is intriguing. Lakhs of people are spending sleepless nights in Idukki. He should have air-dashed to Delhi to inform the PM (Narendra Modi) about the grave situation. It seems he’s waiting for a tragedy to occur,” said Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose. Opposition MPs from the state held a rally outside the parliament on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier when Kerala protested strongly TN maintained that the Theni district collector had informed Idukki counterpart about the decision to open dam. According to Kerala irrigation engineers problem aggravated after Tamil Nadu stopped taking water from the dam since all its water bodies were swollen due to the recent downpour. Like Kerala, TN also received record rainfall during the northwest monsoon. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Kerala received 3523.3 mm rainfall till Nov 24 and it was slightly higher than the 2018 tally of 3518. 9 mm. The highest rainfall was clocked in 1961, 4257 mm.

When TN released water on Dec 2 night there were widespread protests. Agitated people blocked Kollam-Dindigul highway for many hours. Later police arrested them. Senior CPI(M) leader and former Power Minister M M Mani, also hailed from Idukki, crticised the neighboring state in harsh words then. “Its actions are ridiculous. It is testing patience of suffering people” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}