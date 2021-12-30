Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Provide food, treatment to people at Missionaries of Charity-run homes: Patnaik
Provide food, treatment to people at Missionaries of Charity-run homes: Patnaik

Missionaries of Charity runs a leprosy home near Bhubaneswar that houses 300 inmates. It also runs 12 orphanages with 600-odd inmates.
The Centre on December 25 cited “adverse inputs” and decided against renewing the organisation’s license under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. (REUTERS/File)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 04:24 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed district collectors to use funds from his relief fund to provide food and treatment to people at Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity-run orphanages and leprosy homes in the state, officials said.

This comes days after the Centre on December 25 cited “adverse inputs” and decided against renewing the organisation’s license under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Missionaries of Charity runs a leprosy home near Bhubaneswar that houses 300 inmates. It also runs 12 orphanages with 600-odd inmates.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed shock over the Centre’s refusal to renew the license. She alleged the organisation’s bank accounts were frozen. The Union home ministry, which regulates FCRA, denied the claim.

“Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry froze all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines,” Banerjee tweeted.

The Centre issued a statement in response saying the foundation made the request to freeze the accounts to the State Bank of India while acknowledging the renewal of FCRA registration was refused.

