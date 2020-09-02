e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game

PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game

PUBG was called ‘addictive’, ‘harmful’, and ‘distracting’. It was banned by the Indian government along with 117 other apps on Wedensday.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 22:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBG was banned by the Indian government along with 117 other Chinese apps
PUBG was banned by the Indian government along with 117 other Chinese apps(Lite.PUBG Photo)
         

The Centre on Wednesday banned 118 more Chinese mobile apps as they were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence of India”. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, was one of them.

In 2019, discussion around the controversial game resulted in several states expressing their concern about the side effects of the game. It was called ‘addictive’, ‘harmful’, and ‘distracting’.

Here are a few controversies surrounding PUBG:

• PUBG was banned temporarily in Rajkot and Ahmedabad as it was a distraction from studies for the children.

• Punjab-based lawyer HC Arora, in January 2020, filed a PIL seeking a ban on the app. He compared the app to drugs and described it as ‘addictive’. “Children are losing interest in studies have become addicted to the game. The parents of such children are helpless. In case they insist the children to stop playing it, they become aggressive,” the PIL had argued.

• In the same month, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association sought a ban on the app due to poor board examination results.

• A fitness trainer in Jammu and Kashmir was reported to have started hitting himself while playing the game. He had to be admitted to a hospital after the self destructive act.

• Schools in Bengaluru warned parents about the ill-effects of playing the game for hours at a stretch after cases of addiction were reported to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences.

tags
top news
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
Metros to resume from Sept 7 but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Metros to resume from Sept 7 but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In