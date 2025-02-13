Public outcry over surge in Metro fare

The recent hike in Namma Metro fares, particularly for distances between 6 km and 25 km, has left commuters frustrated, with several passengers alleging that ticket prices have doubled on certain routes. While the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) attributes some of these steep increases to potential technical glitches, it is yet to clarify the cause. The revised fare structure, which came into effect on February 9, marked the first increase since June 2017, averaging a 51.55% hike before discounts and around 45-46% after discounts. (HT Photo)

The revised fare structure, which came into effect on February 9, marked the first increase since June 2017, averaging a 51.55% hike before discounts and around 45-46% after discounts. However, commuters have reported far greater increases. For instance, the fare for a 6.7-km ride between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli has surged from ₹20 to ₹40, though ideally, it should not have exceeded ₹30.

Beyond the fare adjustments, passengers have also raised concerns over the increased minimum top-up requirement for smart cards, which has been raised from ₹50 to ₹90. Justifying the move, a BMRCL official said that passengers must have sufficient balance to cover the maximum fare to avoid recharging at exit stations. However, a frequent commuter questioned the logic behind this change, pointing out that the previous minimum balance was ₹50 when the maximum fare was ₹60.

However, BMRCL said it is reviewing certain anomalies in fare hikes on shorter routes. Officials are also considering reinstating the 5% discount on QR code payments, which currently applies only to smart card users. “We are now studying anomalies in the fare structure, especially on short-distance routes where there is a steep hike. We are also considering providing a 5% discount for those paying via QR code, as it is now available only for smart card users. We are also discussing whether we can reduce the minimum balance required in smart cards from ₹90 to ₹60,” a senior BMRCL official said.

Early data suggests the fare increase may be impacting ridership. On February 12, the first weekday after the revised fares took effect, Metro ridership stood at 828,149 — a drop of approximately 6% compared to the 880,000 daily average recorded on previous Mondays in 2024, excluding January 13 (the eve of Makara Sankranti). BMRCL anticipates additional revenue of ₹55-60 lakh per day but expects a temporary decline of 1-2% in ridership.

The fare hike has also sparked a political tug of war between the ruling Congress in Karnataka and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre. Bengaluru Metro is a 50:50 joint venture between the state and central governments, adding to the dispute over accountability.

On February 10, BJP workers staged protests at major Metro stations, accusing the Congress-led state government of burdening commuters. Meanwhile, a delegation from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), led by former Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy and KPCC general secretary S Manohar, submitted a memorandum to BMRCL managing director Maheshwar Rao, demanding an immediate rollback of the fare hike on Wednesday.

“We urge the authorities to roll back the fare hike immediately in the public interest. The increased Metro fares have caused severe hardship for commuters. The BJP is politicising the issue by writing to the Centre to reduce fares while simultaneously spreading false claims that the state government is responsible for the hike,” the letter said.

State transport minister Ramalinga Reddy, responding to BJP’s allegations, took to social media to clarify that the fare revision was determined by a central committee under the Union housing and urban development secretary and not by the Karnataka government. He said, “BJP leaders in Karnataka are ignorantly blaming the state for the fare hike when it was actually decided by a central committee. Those who once took credit for Bengaluru’s Metro are now silent. Will the BJP own this hike or simply blame Congress?”