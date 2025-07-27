Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that public representatives are the most trusted link between people and the government. Public representatives most trusted link between people and governance: CM Adityanath

The chief minister made these remark during a special interaction with legislators from the Kanpur division at his official residence in Lucknow, a statement issued here said. The interaction was part of a series of divisional-level meetings initiated by the chief minister.

Public representatives from six districts — Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, and Auraiya — were invited to participate in the session.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said that the ideas and suggestions of public representatives are not merely means of dialogue but also reflect public aspirations, which should be actively incorporated in policy planning and implementation.

He asked officials not to treat the experiences and regional insights of legislators as merely documentary inputs, but to use them as a living basis for policymaking.

The chief minister directed the Public Works Department to set priorities for proposed work in consultation with local representatives and ensure timely commencement of projects.

He described these initiatives not merely as government expenditure but as "capital of public trust."

Adityanath also issued instructions to officials for prompt approval of projects prioritised by public representatives, their transparent execution, and timely completion through continuous monitoring.

He directed the Urban Development Department to ensure that the names of local public representatives are included on foundation stones and plaques related to urban development work.

According to the statement, the chief minister began the session by directly engaging with each legislator. He sought detailed feedback on the ground realities, public expectations, progress of development work, and administrative coordination in their respective constituencies.

He said that the Kanpur division holds a vital place in the balanced and sustainable development of the state, describing it as not only the industrial and educational backbone of the state, but also a centre of cultural diversity, historical awareness, and political commitment of public representatives.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.