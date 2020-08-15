e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Public sentiment demanded that CBI probe Sushant case: Fadnavis

Public sentiment demanded that CBI probe Sushant case: Fadnavis

Governments of Maharashtra and Bihar have locked horns over the jurisdiction to investigate the Rajput case.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 23:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Pune
Devendra Fadnavis at inauguration of Covid care centre for journalists at Maharshi Karve Womens hostel at Khanduji baba chowk in Pune. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT Photo)
Devendra Fadnavis at inauguration of Covid care centre for journalists at Maharshi Karve Womens hostel at Khanduji baba chowk in Pune. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT Photo)
         

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said it was a “public sentiment” that the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death be conducted by the CBI even though he believes in capability of the Maharashtra Police.

Governments of Maharashtra and Bihar have locked horns over the jurisdiction to investigate the Rajput case.

The Bihar government had recommended a CBI probe, days after Patna police registered an FIR against the late actor’s Mumbai-based girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty on the charge of abetment of suicide.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 this year.

“I have worked with the Maharashtra Police for the last five years, so I know their capabilities. However, sometimes, police function under political pressure which should not happen,” the former chief minister told reporters when asked whether he believes in the Maharashtra police.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a COVID care centre for journalists.

Fadnavis said the supreme court will pass an appropriate order in the matter so that no comparison is made between the Maharashtra and the Bihar Police in the case.

“I have been saying since the first day that Maharashtra police are the best,” he added.

“The kind of situation arose in (Sushant case)...a public sentiment got created that this case should go to the CBI. That is why it has gone to the supreme court,” he said.

tags
top news
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘His leadership will be hard to match’: Ganguly pays tribute to MS Dhoni
‘His leadership will be hard to match’: Ganguly pays tribute to MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In