New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission to publish the names of around 11.6 million voters in Tamil Nadu, who have been issued notices over “logical discrepancies” during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices, and granted an extension of 10 days to such voters to file their claims or documents. Publish list of voters given notice in TN: SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing an application moved by senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader RS Bharati challenging the SIR exercise in the southern state.

“Having regard to the difficulties being experienced by people in the state of Tamil Nadu, we deem it appropriate to direct that the names of persons in the ‘logical discrepancy’ category be displayed in Gram Panchayat Bhavan, taluk offices of every sub-division, including ward offices in urban blocks,” the bench said.

With the deadline for submission of documents/objections expiring on January 30, the application also sought an extension and a direction that submission of claims and documents can be made at the local taluk office instead of electoral registration officers (EROs).

Allowing the prayers in the application, the bench said: “Persons likely to be affected under ‘logical discrepancy’ are permitted to submit documents or objections in person or through an authorised person (including booth level agents of political parties) within 10 days from the date of publication.”

The order was applicable to all states and union territories where the SIR exercise was underway. “We expect ECI will ensure compliance of procedural directions in all states where SIR is ongoing,” it said.

The SIR exercise is currently underway in nine states and three UTs — Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, NR Elango and Amit Anand Tiwari, along with advocate Vivek Singh appeared on behalf of the DMK leader. Sibal said that on January 19, the top court issued orders for West Bengal where 13.6 million voters were classified under “logical discrepancy”. In Tamil Nadu too, he submitted, voters have been confronted with similar problems as there was no transparency with regard to the list and the reason for doubting their inclusion.