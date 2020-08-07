e-paper
Puducherry, Karnataka CMs express shock over Kozhikode plane crash

Puducherry, Karnataka CMs express shock over Kozhikode plane crash

In his Twitter handle, the Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said, "It is shocking that the Air India Express flight skidded on the runway and was severely damaged while landing in Kozhikode killing two people, including the pilot."

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:13 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Puducherry/Bengaluru
The plane coming from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 people on board veered off the runway and broke into two after falling into a 50-foot deep valley.
The plane coming from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 people on board veered off the runway and broke into two after falling into a 50-foot deep valley.
         

Chief Ministers of Puducherry and Karnataka have expressed shock over the Air India Express plane skidding on the runway in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Friday killing 19 persons.

In his Twitter handle, the Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said, “It is shocking that the Air India Express flight skidded on the runway and was severely damaged while landing in Kozhikode killing two people, including the pilot.” He said he was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured in the mishap.

“I offer my prayers to the dead in the air-crash,” he added.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also expressed shock over the accident.

In his message, he said, “Shocked to hear about Air India Express plane skidding off the runway at Kozhikode airport.

My thoughts are with the passengers, crew and their loved ones.” The plane coming from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 people on board veered off the runway and broke into two after falling into a 50-foot deep valley.

Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
