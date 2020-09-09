Pune city’s Covid-19 count rises by 1,880 to touch 1.09 lakh
With 35 fresh deaths, the death toll has gone closer to the 2,600 mark, and is currently at 2,584.pune Updated: Sep 09, 2020 09:22 IST
Pune
The number of Covid-19 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation limits increased by 1,880 to touch 1,09,838 on Tuesday, while 35 deaths took the toll to 2,584, an official said.
A total of 2,022 people were discharged during the day, he added.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
trending topics