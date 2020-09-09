e-paper
Pune city's Covid-19 count rises by 1,880 to touch 1.09 lakh

With 35 fresh deaths, the death toll has gone closer to the 2,600 mark, and is currently at 2,584.

pune Updated: Sep 09, 2020 09:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Pune
Pune, India - July 4, 2020: Health workers during a door to door screening for coronavirus in a slum near Dandekar bridge in Pune.
Pune, India - July 4, 2020: Health workers during a door to door screening for coronavirus in a slum near Dandekar bridge in Pune.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

The number of Covid-19 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation limits increased by 1,880 to touch 1,09,838 on Tuesday, while 35 deaths took the toll to 2,584, an official said.

A total of 2,022 people were discharged during the day, he added.

