Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Pune district administers 6,375 Covid booster doses
india news

Pune district administers 6,375 Covid booster doses

Pune stood second, after Mumbai, where 10,515 got the third dose, while in Thane 4,692 precautionary doses were administered on Monday
Pune has an estimated 700,500 people who are eligible for the third dose of which 265,473 people are aged above 60 years, with comorbidities. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 10:45 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE On Monday, January 10, the first day the civic body began giving the “third dose”, as a precaution as per guidelines set by the central government, Pune saw 6,375 doses administered. The precautionary jabs are being administered to senior citizens with a comorbidity, healthcare workers and frontline workers.

The city’s overall vaccination number reached close to 100,000 on the day.

Pune stood second, after Mumbai, where 10,515 got the third dose, while in Thane 4,692 precautionary doses were administered on Monday.

Pune has an estimated 700,500 people who are eligible for the third dose of which 265,473 people are aged above 60 years, with comorbidities. A total of 198,399 healthcare workers and 291,924 frontline workers are eligible for the third dose in the district. The state saw a total of 49,307 third doses being administered on Monday.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, civic immunisation officer said, “We had kept all our 179 centres open for vaccination of senior citizens with comorbidity to get the third dose, and also for the teens to get the vaccine so that there is no crowding at any of the centres. Pune is leading in terms of teen vaccination and also in terms of senior-citizen vaccination as more people are turning up at the vaccination centres to get the jab.”

RELATED STORIES

On Monday the state also marked the first week since the teen vaccination began for those aged between 15 to 18 years. Pune district has reported that 198,000 beneficiaries aged between 15 and 18 years got the jab and is leading among all districts with most teens vaxxed. As of Monday evening, the state had recorded that over 2 million have got the jab among those aged below 18 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP