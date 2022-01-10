Pune district administers 6,375 Covid booster doses

PUNE On Monday, January 10, the first day the civic body began giving the “third dose”, as a precaution as per guidelines set by the central government, Pune saw 6,375 doses administered. The precautionary jabs are being administered to senior citizens with a comorbidity, healthcare workers and frontline workers.

The city’s overall vaccination number reached close to 100,000 on the day.

Pune stood second, after Mumbai, where 10,515 got the third dose, while in Thane 4,692 precautionary doses were administered on Monday.

Pune has an estimated 700,500 people who are eligible for the third dose of which 265,473 people are aged above 60 years, with comorbidities. A total of 198,399 healthcare workers and 291,924 frontline workers are eligible for the third dose in the district. The state saw a total of 49,307 third doses being administered on Monday.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, civic immunisation officer said, “We had kept all our 179 centres open for vaccination of senior citizens with comorbidity to get the third dose, and also for the teens to get the vaccine so that there is no crowding at any of the centres. Pune is leading in terms of teen vaccination and also in terms of senior-citizen vaccination as more people are turning up at the vaccination centres to get the jab.”

On Monday the state also marked the first week since the teen vaccination began for those aged between 15 to 18 years. Pune district has reported that 198,000 beneficiaries aged between 15 and 18 years got the jab and is leading among all districts with most teens vaxxed. As of Monday evening, the state had recorded that over 2 million have got the jab among those aged below 18 years.