Pune district reports 749 new Covid cases, 3 deaths on Monday

PUNE The district reported 749 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Monday. While 14 cases of Omicron variant were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and three cases in Pune rural, according to the state health department officials.

The progressive count stands at 1,169,919 of which 1,145,922 have recovered, 20,189 deaths reported and 3,808 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 135 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 370,213 and with two deaths reported the death toll went up to 7,043. Pune city reported 464 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 527,959 and reported one more death which took the toll to 9,268 while Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 150 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 271,747 and toll stood at 3,528.