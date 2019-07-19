Pune students found dead on road at 2am

Two engineering students died in an accident at Wakad early on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Arti Balu Wankhede (21), and Nikhil Gajanan Kshirsagar (23), according to police.

Kshirsagar was riding a white Honda Activa with Wankhede riding pillion. The incident took place at 2am on Wednesday as the two were headed from Bavdhan to Wakad.

Kshirsagar and Wankhede were students of engineering at Shahu College, Dhankawadi, Pune. They both lived at the college hostel.

Their mortal remains are currently at the Aundh hospital for the post mortem.

“We got a call from control that two bodies were found near the Orchid Hotel. The accident happened at 2 am. There is no CCTV coverage in the area,” said police sub-inspector NR Angaj of Hinjewadi police station, who is investigating the case.

“We informed the brother of the deceased woman while we were at Aundh hospital. He informed the boy’s family as well and they came to the hospital immediately,” said Angaj.

When asked if the two were wearing helmets, senior police inspector Yashwant Gavari said, “No. They were not.”

The vehicle involved in the accident with the Activa has not yet been identified, according to police.

However, according to the complaint in the matter lodged by the deceased woman’s brother, Sumit Balu Wankhede, 21, the scooter was hit from behind. The complainant is a resident of Sathe Vasti, Lohegaon.

A case under Sections 279 (rash riding or driving on a public way); 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); along with Sections 184, 132(1)(c) and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), has been registered at Hinjewadi police station, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

In another, unrelated incident of a hit-and-run, at 8:30 pm on Tuesday, Sachin Bapu Kadale (27), was killed after a truck hit him atop Pavle flyover bridge along old Mumbai-Pune highway in Nigdi. Kadale was killed on the spot.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 05:46 IST