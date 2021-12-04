Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Punjab: 4 hand grenades, tiffin bomb found in Gurdaspur; border police on alert
india news

Punjab: 4 hand grenades, tiffin bomb found in Gurdaspur; border police on alert

Four hand-grenades and a tiffin bomb were recovered in Gurdaspur district, days after two terror modules sponsored by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence was busted, Punjab Police said on Friday
The tiffin bomb found in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district was found in a sack, police said.
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 06:38 AM IST
BySurjit Singh

Four hand-grenades and a tiffin bomb were recovered in Gurdaspur district, days after two terror modules sponsored by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence was busted, Punjab Police said on Friday.

The hand-grenades and tiffin bomb, which was hidden in a sack, was recovered from Salempur Araiyan village of the border district, prompting the state police, especially the border district police forces, to maintain strong vigilance in the district.

Two days ago, police seized a kilogram of RDX from Punjab’s Dinanagar.

According to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, the latest recoveries came to light during a search by the Gurdaspur Sadar station house officer at a T-point near Salempur Araiyan. On checking the sach which was hidden under a bush, he found hand grenades and a tiffin bomb concealed in it, Sahota said.

The bomb detection and disposal teams were subsequently summoned to defuse the explosive, he added.

The Punjab Police, especially the border district police forces, are on high alert and night duty domination operations are being carried out on the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Sukjhinder Singh Randhawa, the DGP said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP