Punjab: 4 hand grenades, tiffin bomb found in Gurdaspur; border police on alert

Four hand-grenades and a tiffin bomb were recovered in Gurdaspur district, days after two terror modules sponsored by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence was busted, Punjab Police said on Friday.

The hand-grenades and tiffin bomb, which was hidden in a sack, was recovered from Salempur Araiyan village of the border district, prompting the state police, especially the border district police forces, to maintain strong vigilance in the district.

Two days ago, police seized a kilogram of RDX from Punjab’s Dinanagar.

According to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, the latest recoveries came to light during a search by the Gurdaspur Sadar station house officer at a T-point near Salempur Araiyan. On checking the sach which was hidden under a bush, he found hand grenades and a tiffin bomb concealed in it, Sahota said.

The bomb detection and disposal teams were subsequently summoned to defuse the explosive, he added.

The Punjab Police, especially the border district police forces, are on high alert and night duty domination operations are being carried out on the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Sukjhinder Singh Randhawa, the DGP said.