Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to take decision on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation today

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday said he will decide on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation Wednesday after going through the contents of the letter.

The chief minister said he has some meetings lined up in Delhi and will return to Chandigarh on Wednesday.

“I will decide on his resignation only tomorrow, after I return to Chandigarh. I will have to look into the contents

of the resignation letter before taking a decision,” he told

PTI.

After holding a meeting with Punjab MPs in the central hall of Parliament on Tuesday, Singh tweeted, “Met the Congress MPs from Punjab in the Parliament today. Happy to see they are consistently raising issues of importance that concern Punjab and Punjabis.”

All Punjab MPs -- Preneet Kaur, Manish Tewari, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Gill, Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Mohammad Sadique and Amar Singh were present at the meeting with the chief minister. AICC in-charge for the party’s state unit Asha Kumari also attended the meeting.

Sidhu had sent his resignation as Punjab Cabinet minister to the chief minister’s residence on Monday, after he claimed having sent the same to Congress president on June 10.

He made public his resignation on Sunday

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 03:26 IST