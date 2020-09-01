e-paper
Home / India News / Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives

Raina, in a series of tweets, had sought the help of Punjab police in catching the culprits and also tagged the chief minister in one of them.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 19:05 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (C) arrives to speak to media in Tarn Taran.(AFP)
         

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday a special investigation team of the state police will probe the attack on India cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives in Pathankot, in which his uncle and cousin were killed.

Raina, in a series of tweets, had sought the help of Punjab police in catching the culprits and also tagged the chief minister in one of them.

“Condole the brutal attack on kin of @ImRaina in Pathankot. Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice,” Singh tweeted.

Raina, who recently pulled out of IPL 2020 and returned home from the UAE citing ‘personal reasons’, has said that what happened to his family was beyond horrible.

“My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries… Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support,” Raina tweeted.

“Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them,” Raina posted.

Police have said three to four members of the notorious Kale Kachhewala gang attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot late on August 19.

India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
‘Give jobs, not empty slogans’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jab over JEE, NEET
Xi’s call for bolstering defences in Tibet ‘unrealistic’: Lobsang Sangay
UP: 32 members of extended family found Covid-19 positive
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
