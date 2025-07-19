Barnala), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday dedicated eight public libraries, constructed at a cost of ₹2.80 crore, to people here. Punjab CM Mann dedicates eight libraries to people in Barnala

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said that eight libraries in the assembly constituencies of Bhadaur and Mehal Kalan have been dedicated to people.

Mann said that ₹2.80 crore has been spent on these eight libraries constructed at Shehna, Dhaula, Talwandi, Majhuke, Kutba, Deewana, Wajidke Kalan and Thulliwal villages, adding each library has been built at a cost of ₹35 lakh.

Equipped with modern infrastructure, these libraries have facilities like computers, internet access, quality literature and books to help prepare for competitive exams, he added.

The chief minister said these libraries have kindled a new hope among students to realize their dreams.

Students from remote villages can now access knowledge from around the world through books while staying in their own villages, he added.

Mann said he firmly believes these libraries will play a vital role in raising the intellectual level of students and helping them achieve their cherished goals.

He envisioned these rural libraries will act as a harbinger of growth and prosperity in the state and said this path breaking initiative is aimed at inculcating reading habits among the state's youth.

The chief minister said this step will go a long way in empowering the youth and making them an equal partner in the state's social-economic development.

Mann hoped that these libraries would go a long way in transforming the destiny of the youth and produce bureaucrats, scientists, doctors, technocrats and others from them.

These libraries have been equipped with high-end facilities like Wi-Fi, solar power digital analogs and others, he said.

The chief minister said these libraries have world-class books on contemporary literature and curriculum books, providing a rich learning experience.

Mann said these libraries are a true repository of knowledge and literature, adding it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for all of us that these libraries house precious books on varied subjects, which attracts the book lovers.

The collection of libraries includes some of the rare and precious books, which would be a big asset for the book lovers, he added.

The chief minister further said these libraries will prove to be a game changer for transforming the destiny of students.

