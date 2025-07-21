Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday emphasised the need for stronger ties with the United Kingdom in key sectors such as textile, horticulture, education, light engineering, sports, bicycle manufacturing and defence. Punjab CM Mann emphasises stronger ties with UK in key sectors

During a meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett at his official residence here, the chief minister highlighted the age-old relationship between Punjab and the UK, noting the significant contributions of the Punjabi diaspora to the UK's economy.

He also underscored the importance of developing more ambitious and comprehensive agreements, particularly in the aforementioned sectors.

In a statement, Mann advocated for the establishment of a structured communication mechanism between the governments of Punjab and the UK.

Mann said such a framework would facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, thereby promoting growth and prosperity on both sides.

There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Punjab and the UK, particularly in the sectors of mutual importance, Mann said.

Raising a pressing concern, Mann drew attention to the exploitation of young people by unscrupulous visa agents who take advantage of their aspirations.

He pointed out that these agents often make false promises and employ illegal methods, leading to severe financial and emotional losses for the families of the visa aspirants.

Mann also sought the British High Commission’s help to check this problem effectively by formulating a joint strategy, especially by making people aware about the correct visa channels.

Rowett praised the Punjab government for its firm stance against drug abuse and expressed optimism that the upcoming free trade agreement between India and the UK will prove beneficial for both Punjab and the UK, an official statement said.

She also said the British High Commission's 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' campaign and its WhatsApp chatbot provide reliable information on safe and legal pathways to the UK, adding that the Punjab government and the UK can further motivate the people to have direct access to accurate guidance for visa related information.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.