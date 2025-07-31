Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal pay tributes to Udham Singh on his death anniversary

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 09:14 pm IST

Sunam , Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and A national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his martyrdom day here.

Mann along with Kejriwal reached the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial in Sunam to pay homage to the martyr.

"By avenging the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh, he fulfilled his responsibility towards the country like a true patriot. The bravery of Shaheed Udham Singh Ji will continue to inspire our future generations," Mann said in a post on X.

Mann also announced development projects worth 85 crore for the residents of Shaheed Udham Singh Wala , an official release said.

These include upgradation of the tehsil complex at a cost 15.32 crore, which will be completed within one year. The new complex will house the SDM office, sub-registrar office, tehsildar office, treasury office, food supply office, state tax office, cooperative society office, and other departments.

Similarly, a new bus stand in Sunam will come up at a cost of 13.64 crore, which will be completed within one year. The bus stand will also include a shopping complex.

Mann and Kejriwal also laid the foundation for a senior secondary school for girls to be built at a cost of 8.20 crore within nine months.

An indoor sports complex will be constructed in Sunam at a cost of 18.95 crore with facilities for synthetic track, badminton, boxing, judo, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, and taekwondo, the release said.

A Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state unit chief Aman Arora were also present on the occasion.

Udham Singh avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by shooting down Michael O'Dwyer, the erstwhile lieutenant governor of undivided Punjab, on March 13, 1940.

Udham Singh was hanged for killing O'Dwyer at the age of 40 at the Pentonville Prison in London on July 31, 1940.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

