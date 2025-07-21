Dhuri , Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday called his government's land pooling scheme “pro-farmer” and “development oriented”, and slammed the opposition parties for “misleading” people about the ambitious policy. Punjab CM Mann slams opposition for 'misleading' people on land pooling policy

Mann also urged people not to get swayed away by the “misleading propaganda” of the rival parties about the land pooling scheme, reiterating that his government will not forcibly acquire land from the farmers.

The A government in Punjab has been facing flak from the opposition parties, which dubbed the land pooling policy a "looting" scheme to "rob" farmers of their land.

Addressing a gathering here after disbursing grants worth ₹31.30 crore to 70 villages under the Dhuri assembly segment for development works, Mann slammed the opposition for "hoodwinking" facts to misinform people about the scheme just for "vested political interests".

The chief minister said there will be no forcible acquisition of land under the new land pooling scheme, which will immensely "benefit" the farmers of the state.

Mann also said that people are aware of the "dubious character" of the opposition leaders, who "backstabbed" Punjabis on several issues.

The land pooling policy is aimed at creating a perennial source of income for the farmers and making them an active partner in the growth and progress of the state, he said.

No forcible acquisition of land will take place and only those farmers who agree with the policy will give their land, Mann added.

According to the policy, the farmers will get commercial and residential plots under the scheme.

"There is no forcible acquisition. There is no bar on the land registry. If anybody wants to give land, he can give.

He will get 1,000 square yards of residential plot and 200 square yards of commercial plot under the scheme,” Mann said.

“If you have given your land, you can do farming till the government develops the land," he added.

“Do not believe in rumours being spread by the opposition parties. We want Punjab's success," Mann said, as he targeted the opposition parties for criticising his government over the land pooling scheme.

Mann also said that commercial property in planned colonies to be carved out under the land pooling scheme will be a permanent asset for the farmers.

The state government's new policy is aimed at giving impetus to the overall growth of the state, he said, adding that the scheme will benefit the common man by giving a major fillip to the overall development of Punjab.

The state Cabinet last month gave its nod to the land pooling policy and asserted that “not even a single yard will be forcibly acquired from the land owners”.

Under the land pooling policy, a land owner will be given 1,000 square yards of residential plot and 200 square yards of commercial plot in fully developed land in lieu of one acre of land, the state government said earlier.

It also said the policy was designed to foster transparent and planned urban development across Punjab.

Speaking on the ongoing anti-drug drive, Mann said it will act as a catalyst to wipe out the blot of drugs from the state.

Under the campaign, the state government has already broken the backbone of the drugs trade, Mann claimed. The big fish involved in the drug trade have already been put behind bars, he added.

