Punjab CM meets Shah, seeks MSP for Basmati, more troops for Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called on Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking issuance of notification for purchase of Basmati on minimum support price (MSP) and 10 additional companies of para military forces for the state.

“Discussed demands of farmers, representation of Punjab in (BBMP) Bhakra Beas Management Board, stopping drones on the border, MSP on Basmati...border areas and security in Punjab. Home minister assured to look into all demands,” Mann tweeted after his meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Shah at his North Block office in Delhi, Mann said: “10 paramilitary companies were already sent to Punjab earlier. The Union home minister has assured to provide 10 more paramilitary companies by today evening to maintain law and order in Punjab.”

As the Union minister allotted 10 additional companies of para military forces to the state later in the day, Mann assured him that Punjab will play an instrumental role in safeguarding the security and sovereignty of the country.

Mann, while speaking to the media, said he also discussed issues pertaining to border security and appointment in the BBMB in Chandigarh among others.

The chief minister said he also requested Shah to provide anti-drone technologies to the Punjab government to tackle the smuggling of arms and ammunition as well as drugs.

The home minister has assured to provide all necessary help to the Punjab government to keep the state safe from anti-India activities, he said.

Mann said he also discussed ongoing farmers’ protests near the Chandigarh- Mohali border, demanding a bonus on the wheat prices, with Shah.