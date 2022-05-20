Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Punjab CM meets Shah, seeks MSP for Basmati, more troops for Punjab
india news

Punjab CM meets Shah, seeks MSP for Basmati, more troops for Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called on Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking issuance of notification for purchase of Basmati on minimum support price (MSP) and 10 additional companies of para military forces for the state.
Union home minister Amit Shah being presented a memento by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a meeting, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on May 20, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called on Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking issuance of notification for purchase of Basmati on minimum support price (MSP) and 10 additional companies of para military forces for the state.

“Discussed demands of farmers, representation of Punjab in (BBMP) Bhakra Beas Management Board, stopping drones on the border, MSP on Basmati...border areas and security in Punjab. Home minister assured to look into all demands,” Mann tweeted after his meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Shah at his North Block office in Delhi, Mann said: “10 paramilitary companies were already sent to Punjab earlier. The Union home minister has assured to provide 10 more paramilitary companies by today evening to maintain law and order in Punjab.”

As the Union minister allotted 10 additional companies of para military forces to the state later in the day, Mann assured him that Punjab will play an instrumental role in safeguarding the security and sovereignty of the country.

RELATED STORIES

Mann, while speaking to the media, said he also discussed issues pertaining to border security and appointment in the BBMB in Chandigarh among others.

The chief minister said he also requested Shah to provide anti-drone technologies to the Punjab government to tackle the smuggling of arms and ammunition as well as drugs.

The home minister has assured to provide all necessary help to the Punjab government to keep the state safe from anti-India activities, he said.

Mann said he also discussed ongoing farmers’ protests near the Chandigarh- Mohali border, demanding a bonus on the wheat prices, with Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP