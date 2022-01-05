Punjab CM's explanation doesn't add up, says Sitharaman on PM Modi's 'security lapse'

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed to isolate himself due to his close aide being tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) but addressed the media in person, and that too without a mask, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled programme in Punjab’s Ferozepur was cancelled following what the ministry of home affairs called a major security lapse.

While Punjab chief minister expressed regret over the cancellation of PM Modi’s visit, he insisted that there was no security breach. Addressing a press conference, Channi said the Punjab government had no information about the sudden change in route over bad weather conditions, adding that he couldn’t go to Bathinda airport to receive the prime minister as he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

“I had to receive the PM at Bathinda today but those who had to accompany me tested Covid positive. Hence, I did not go to receive the PM today as I was in close contact with some who tested positive,” Channi said.

In a series of tweets, Nirmala Sitharaman noted the incident in Punjab as a cause of concern, arguing that the explanations by the chief minister “do not add up.” The minister said that PM Modi was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala to pay respects to Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters and was to launch several developmental programmes.

“It is the responsibility of a state’s administration to ensure safe passage for @PMOIndia’s movement. @INCIndia has shown it not only shirks its duties towards the head of Indian government but also cares nothing for his safety,” Sitharaman wrote.

“Punjab government claims 10,000 security personnel were deployed. How come they failed to ensure @PMOIndia’s movement? Also CM @CHARANJITCHANNI claimed to isolate himself due to his close aide being COVID +ve,but addressed press in person without a mask? Disgraceful and petty,” she added.