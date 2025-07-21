Chandigarh, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Monday held a state-level law and order meeting to review the drug law enforcement in the ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', law and order situation and internal security scenario in the state. Punjab DGP holds state-level meeting, reviews anti-drug campaign, internal security

The DGP held the meeting with all range deputy inspector generals of police, senior superintendents of police and police commissioners at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur.

Special DGP , special DGP , additional DGP and additional DGP addressed the field officers about the latest trends in drug trafficking, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, organised crime and important issues impacting law and order in the state.

"We also reviewed action against organised crime and terror modules all major gangster cases have been traced and 100 per cent of terror cases have been solved," the DGP later said in a post and a video on X.

A key focus was a detailed review of the ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' since March 1, during which 13,665 FIRs have been registered, 18,424 arrests made, and 900 kg heroin, 332 kg opium, 13 kg charas, 6 kg Crystal Methamphetamine and ₹11.5 crore drug money seized.

In this entire campaign, a 90 per cent conviction rate has been achieved while 162 properties of smugglers have been demolished according to the law, he said.

Based on the information shared by the public on Safe Punjab Anti-Drug Helpline, 3,671 FIRs have been registered and 4,872 arrests made, he said.

"I want to appeal to the people to share any information related to drugs without any fear and action will be taken on that," the DGP assured.

The DGP said that action against organised crime and gangsters is among the top priorities of the Punjab Police and this issue was discussed in detail during the meeting.

"The Punjab Police is fully committed to maintaining safety and security in the state and making Punjab drug-free," he said.

"Our strategy in the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign emphasises both intensified enforcement and robust community-based prevention to effectively tackle drug abuse across Punjab. I urge all officers and units of the Punjab Police to continue working with dedication, integrity and a proactive spirit for a safer, healthier and drug-free Punjab," he added.

