Punjab elections: Amarinder continues to hold seat-sharing talks with BJP, SAD (Sanyukt)

The BJP, SAD (Sanyukt) and Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress held a second round of discussion on the seat sharing agreement for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh continued to hold talks with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt) on the seat sharing arrangement for the elections. (ANI)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:36 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) (Sanyukt) and Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) held a second round of discussion on the seat sharing agreement for the upcoming assembly elections in the state on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

The two hour-long meeting was attended by the former chief minister’s son Raninder Singh, state BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma and SAD (Sanyukt)’s Parminder Singh Dhinda at Chandigarh.

The three parties are expected to arrive at a conclusion in the coming days, the people cited above said.

They had formed a joint six-member committee comprising two leaders from each party to finalise the seat sharing pact. The parties are also yet to issue a joint manifesto for the impending elections.

Meanwhile, former Congress MLA and businessman Arvind Khanna joined the BJP along with Kanwar Singh Tohra, grandson of late Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Gurcharan Singh Tohra, in the national capital on Tuesday.

