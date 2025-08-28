Chandigarh, With at least eight districts of Punjab remaining under the grip of massive floods, various central agencies in coordination with state authorities have been working tirelessly for the past four days to evacuate stranded people from inundated areas. Punjab floods: Central, state agencies working tirelessly to conduct rescue operations

Following the requests by the district administrations, the Army, Border Security Force, Indian Air Force and National Disaster Response Force have swiftly responded to the crisis situation and are undertaking large-scale rescue operations, said officials.

They are undertaking these operations in close cooperation with the State Disaster Response Force, Punjab Police and district administration officials.

Among those rescued so far included elderly people, children, and expectant mothers, the officials said.

On Thursday, the Amritsar district administration, with the help of the Army, evacuated several people, including children and elderly, who were stranded in the swamped villages of Ramdas area.

Amphibious all-terrain vehicles, or ATORs, and boats were deployed to rescue stranded people in the area inundated by the rising waters of river Ravi.

Punjab witnessed a massive flood situation, some argue it reminds them of 1988 floods, with the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers inundating large tracts of farm lands and villages along their banks.

The worst-affected villages are in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

In Gurdaspur, a team of NDRF on Thursday rescued a person, who was bitten by a snake, from his flood-hit village Kotla Muglan. The villager was immediately taken to a health centre.

On Wednesday, teams from the NDRF and the BSF conducted a rescue operation for 381 students and 70 teachers at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gurdaspur's Daburi, who were stranded due to flooding in the school campus and surrounding areas.

In Pathankot, the Indian Army Aviation undertook a "high-risk" helicopter rescue operation and evacuated stranded civilians and CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by floodwaters that gave way shortly after.

The Army also shared visuals of the daring feat that demanded "highest level of flying skills and unmatched bravery" on its X handle.

"Despite dangerous flying conditions, Army pilots landed the helicopter on the building that was already on the verge of collapse, a feat demanding the highest level of flying skills and unmatched bravery," it posted on X.

In a separate operation in Pathankot, the IAF helicopters successfully evacuated 46 stranded civilians as flooding intensified. Further, over 750 kilograms of essential relief material was airdropped to support local communities, said an IAF spokesperson.

In a high-stakes operation, 38 Army personnel and 10 BSF personnel were rescued by winching them up from the severely-hit Dera Baba Nanak region, reflecting the IAF's quick response and professionalism even under perilous conditions, said the spokesperson.

Again in Pathankot, the IAF airlifted 60 irrigation officials who were deployed to open the gates of the Madhopur barrage on Wednesday, the officials said.

The BSF said it launched a rescue operation in flood-hit areas in Gurdaspur and Ferozepur districts.

"Deploying helicopters, boats and highly trained water wing personnel, BSF teams successfully evacuated stranded villagers to safer locations. Their timely action and tireless efforts not only saved precious lives but also instilled confidence and a sense of relief among the distressed population," said the BSF Punjab Frontier on X on Thursday.

The BSF also said its troops conducted rescue operations in Dhira Gara, Nihala Lavera and Sultanwala villages in Ferozepur district, saving distressed locals from rising Sutlej waters.

The BSF shared pictures showing its personnel carrying children on their shoulders in flooded villages while many people were being evacuated in boats.

In Gurdaspur, the BSF teams rescued 70 villagers in Makora and Chakmakoda villages, with the help of inflatable boats. Another rescue operation was conducted in village Kaluwala of Ferozepur, where 14 residents were ferried across the flooded Sutlej river, said the BSF.

A sick old person from flood-hit village Mahar Jamsher of district Fazilka was safely evacuated to the Civil Hospital, by the BSF troops, it added.

