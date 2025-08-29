Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday constituted a high-powered committee comprising three top officers of the state to supervise relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected districts of the state. Punjab floods: Mann constitutes high-powered panel to supervise rescue ops

Mann chaired a meeting to review the flood situation as many districts continue to reel under severe impact.

He said that the committee comprising senior officers of departments of Revenue, Water Resources and Food and Civil Supplies will remain stationed in Amritsar and other affected districts.

He asked the deputy commissioners and other officers to ensure that the directions of this panel are implemented earnestly to provide relief to the people.

The CM said that the heavy flow of water from the hilly areas has created havoc for the state, adding that 14.11 lakh cusecs of water have been received in the Ravi river till date.

Mann said that his government has already written to Haryana and Rajasthan to draw the maximum water from the rivers.

Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

According to an official statement, Bhagwant Mann has also asked the chief secretary to visit the flood-hit areas to ensure relief and rescue works are carried out effectively.

Mann said that the Indian Army and 17 NDRF teams have already been deployed in the affected districts for rescue operations.

During the meeting, Mann was apprised by the officials that continuous on-ground operations are underway to evacuate people stranded in floods, assess damage and check the outbreak of disease.

Mann directed that the breaches along the flooded rivers should be plugged and that medical teams should provide preventive care against diseases in every village.

Mann also said that water tankers for providing clean and potable drinking water, ration kits and other essentials should be provided in the innundated villages.

Mann further said that veterinary teams should also be deployed in large numbers for the treatment and vaccination of the affected cattle, deworming of the animals and provision of feed/fodder.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.