Hoshiarpur, Heavy overnight rainfall triggered flooding in several villages in Garhshankar subdivision here, said officials on Sunday. Punjab floods: Several villages in Garhshankar area flooded due to rains

The overflowing 'choes' in Garhshankar inundated fields and roads in 17 villages. On the Beas riverside, standing crops of paddy, sugarcane and others have suffered extensive damage due to prolonged waterlogging, they said.

The water level in the Pong dam stood at 1,391.05 feet on Sunday afternoon above the danger mark of 1,390 feet.

The inflow into the dam reservoir was 87,323 cusecs, while the outflow into the Shah Nehar Barrage was 1.10 lakh cusecs.

Villages including Gandhowal, Rara Mand, Talhi, Salempur, Abdullapur, Mewa Miani and Fatta Kulla in Tanda, as well as Motla, Haler Janardhan, Sanial, Kolian, Naushehra and Mehtabpur in Mukerian, are among the worst affected. The district administration said 5,287 hectares of agricultural land had been hit.

Garhshankar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sanjiv Kumar said floodwater entered Hakumatpur, Baddon, Alawalpur, Bhana, Thakkarwal and Khanpur villages after seasonal rivulets in the area swelled beyond their banks.

"Nearly 17 villages have been affected as the overflowing rivulets inundated fields and roads. In some places, including Hakumatpur and Baddon, water has also entered houses," he said.

A breach of around 150 feet occurred in an embankment of a rivulet near Kukran village, allowing water to rush into the settlement, he added.

"Administration teams have been deployed in the flood-hit villages and rescue and relief operations have begun. The priority is to ensure the safety of people and livestock. Assessment of losses will follow," Kumar said, adding that 68 mm of rainfall was recorded in the subdivision till 7 am, with showers continuing thereafter.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain also visited flood-affected villages Hukumatpur, Baddon and Dandian in the Garhshankar subdivision to review relief measures.

She interacted with the affected villagers, listened to their grievances and assured them of all possible help from the administration. Jain said the damage suffered by the flood-affected people was being assessed by the revenue department.

She made it clear that compensation will be given to the affected individuals in a timely manner.

Jain also directed officials to ensure there is no delay or negligence in the survey work and that all affected families receive relief and assistance at the earliest.

She further said the district administration is fully alert, with teams on standby in the flood-hit villages to deal with any situation.

The DC added that special attention is being paid to implement relief and rehabilitation works in a transparent and speedy manner so that the affected villagers can resume normal life soon.

Jain assured the people that the administration stands with them at every step and that no one will be left alone in difficulty.

Tanda SDM Parampreet Singh said a breach occurred in a portion of an embankment near the Rara village bridge.

Mehtabpur sarpanch Manjinder Singh said the failure of the administration to start plugging and strengthening work for two breaches in the Dhussi bundh near his village, caused by the swelling of Chakki Khad on August 24, had put the population at risk.

"The water is now moving towards the village," he said.

On Friday night, floodwater from the Beas river had already entered about 50-60 houses on the riverside edge of the village, and two to two-and-a-half feet of water was still standing in that area.

Around eight to ten families shifted their belongings to other houses, while the remaining were trying to block the water by stacking sandbags at their entrances, he added.

Local Government Minister Dr Ravjot Singh Sunday visited flood-hit areas in Tanda along with local MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill.

He inspected Dhussi bundh earthen embankment near the Beas river bridge on the Tanda-Sri Hargobindpur road and directed officials to take immediate steps to strengthen and secure the structure.

Later, the minister visited a relief camp at village Miani, where he interacted with affected families and assured them of all possible assistance.

He said the Punjab government was committed to ensuring people's safety and relief, with arrangements already in place for food, drinking water, medical facilities and fodder for livestock.

According to the district administration, 86 villages have been flood-affected, including 30 in Mukerian, 21 in Dasuya and 25 in Tanda.

