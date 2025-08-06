Chandigarh, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Wednesday said the state is fully prepared to address any flood-like situation. Punjab fully-prepared to address flood-like situation: Minister Goyal

District-level control rooms are fully operational and accessible for emergency assistance, following heavy rainfall in hilly regions over recent days, he said.

The state government has implemented robust flood mitigation measures and comprehensive preparedness protocols to tackle every potential scenario, with flood defence infrastructure and emergency response mechanisms fully mobilized across the state, Goyal said in a statement issued here.

The Minister also informed that control rooms are active statewide, with emergency response teams on alert and continuous real-time monitoring of rivers and drainage systems across vulnerable flood zones.

Advanced flood forecasting systems and early warning mechanisms have been deployed to ensure swift response capabilities.

Under junior engineer-level supervision, district-wise control rooms are operational for immediate flood response coordination, he said.

Providing information about reservoir water levels, the minister said current water levels in major dams remain within safe parameters, with Bhakra sam standing at 1,637.40 feet against maximum capacity of 1,680 feet, Pong dam at 1,373.08 feet against maximum capacity of 1,390 feet and Ranjit Sagar Dam at 1,694.64 feet against maximum capacity of 1,731.55 feet.

Goyal said his department has executed comprehensive flood mitigation strategies, including desilting and cleaning of 4,766 kilometers of drains and watercourses, completion of embankment reinforcement projects, procurement of 8.76 lakh sandbags for flood control with 3.24 lakh sandbags already filled and strategically positioned and geographic information system mapping of sandbag locations for rapid deployment during emergency situations.

The emergency response protocol includes round-the-clock surveillance maintained at vulnerable locations, continuous monitoring by the department officials, daily situation reports submitted to headquarters and emergency evacuation plans activated across flood-prone areas.

Deputy commissioners and concerned department officials have been directed to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, with the integrated flood management approach involving coordination between Water Resources Department, Revenue Department, Police and disaster management agencies.

He urged people residing near river embankments and flood-prone areas to remain vigilant during heavy rainfall periods and contact control rooms immediately for emergency assistance, follow evacuation orders if issued by authorities and avoid venturing into waterlogged areas.

The minister assured that Punjab's flood preparedness infrastructure and emergency response capabilities are fully equipped to handle any inundation scenario effectively and minimize potential damage to life and property through proactive flood management and swift emergency response mechanisms.

