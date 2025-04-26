Chandigarh, In a step towards eradicating drug abuse and safeguarding the future of the youth, Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria here on Saturday flagged off a week long campaign 'Victory Against Drug Abuse'. Punjab Governor flags off campaign against drug abuse

The campaign represents a joint effort by government bodies, educational institutions and community organisations to tackle the growing menace of drug abuse among the youth.

By focusing on prevention, education, and rehabilitation, the initiative seeks to empower young individuals to make informed choices and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives, said an official statement here.

The event was held at PM Shri government school in Dhanas here where a 'Wish Tree' was installed on the campus.

Kataria posted a heartfelt wish for a drug-free Chandigarh on the 'Wish Tree', a symbolic installation that serves as a reminder of the collective aspirations for a healthier community. The tree, adorned with wishes from students, teachers, and community leaders, stands as a beacon of hope and commitment to the cause, the statement said.

The campaign will encompass a series of activities designed to engage and educate the youth, including slogan writing and poster making competitions, adopt a tree and talks by the experts.

Kataria emphasized the importance of collective action, stating, "the fight against drugs is not just the responsibility of the government but of every individual in our society. Let us unite to create a safer, drug-free environment for our youth."

The Administrator UT Chandigarh visited the school premises and commended the mural wall made by the students under the guidance of the faculty.

Thereafter, Kataria visited the integrated room where the students with special needs are given special education.

Reiterating the slogan 'Nashe se dur, jiyo bharpoor' , the campaign invites all citizens to participate actively and contribute to the vision of a drug-free Chandigarh.

