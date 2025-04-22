Chandigarh, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the benefit of child care leave has now been extended to single fathers, including widowers and divorcees. Punjab govt extends benefit of child care leave to single fathers

Cheema announced significant amendments to the Punjab government's Child Care Leave provisions, providing much-needed flexibility and additional support to parents caring for children with long-term special needs, ensuring they can dedicate time to their well-being without compromising their careers.

He said that these changes have been designed to address the evolving needs of working parents, particularly those facing unique childcare challenges.

The minister said previously, the Child Care Leave policy was extended only to female government employees with children below the age of 18.

"While this initiative provided essential support to working mothers, it did not account for the diverse familial structures and specific challenges faced by single fathers and parents of children with severe disabilities," he added, as per an official statement here.

The finance minister said that recognising these gaps, the Punjab government has introduced two pivotal amendments to the existing CCL provisions.

"First, the benefit of Child Care Leave has now been extended to single male parents, including widowers, divorced fathers, and unmarried fathers. Second, the government has relaxed the upper age limit of 18 years for 40 per cent disabled children with severe disabilities," he added.

Cheema said that this amendment addresses the challenges faced by parents of children diagnosed with conditions such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, chronic neurological disorders, severe and profound degrees of intellectual disability, multiple sclerosis, and multiple disabilities.

He said that this progressive move also acknowledged the vital role fathers play in childcare and ensures they receive equitable support to balance their professional responsibilities with parental duties.

By offering this leave to single fathers, the government reinforced its stance on gender-inclusive policies that cater to the realities of modern families, said Cheema.

Cheema emphasised that these amendments reflect the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led Punjab government's unwavering commitment to fostering a work culture that prioritises employee well-being and inclusivity.

He said that the revised policy would significantly ease the burden on working parents, particularly those facing extraordinary caregiving responsibilities, and enable them to provide the necessary attention and care to their children without professional repercussions.

