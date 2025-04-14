Menu Explore
Punjab govt working tirelessly to realise Ambedkar's dreams, says CM Mann

PTI |
Apr 14, 2025 10:30 PM IST

Punjab govt working tirelessly to realise Ambedkar's dreams, says CM Mann

Patiala, The Punjab government is working tirelessly to mitigate the woes of the weak and the underprivileged and realise the dreams of BR Ambedkar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday.

At a gathering commemorating the birth anniversary of Ambedkar, he described the chief architect of the Constitution as a great scholar, jurist, economist, social reformer and statesman.

He also described Ambedkar as one of the most towering personalities in world history.

The Constitution is the result of Babasaheb's hard work, dedication and farsightedness, he added.

Babasaheb was not only the leader of weaker sections but of humanity, Mann said.

Exhorting people to follow Ambedkar's path, the Punjab chief minister said it would be the real tribute to the great son of the soil. "All of us should make dedicated efforts for carving out an egalitarian society for securing justice and equality for all sections of society, rising above the petty considerations of caste, colour and creed."

Ambedkar had always encouraged democratic values in every field and advocated for equal status and respect for all, Mann said.

It is the moral duty of everyone to strive hard to realise this dream of Ambedkar, he said.

He emphasised that, in accordance with Ambdekar's life and philosophy, the Punjab government prioritised education and took pathbreaking initiatives in the education sector to transform people's lives.

To realise the dreams of Ambedkar, the Punjab government is making concerted efforts for rejuvenating the state's health and education sectors, Mann said.

Training his guns on those trying to destabilise the state's peace, progress and prosperity, the chief minister said such forces were trying to vandalise statues of Ambedkar.

This will not be tolerated and anyone indulging in such crimes will not be spared, Mann said.

Exemplary punishment will be ensured for perpetrators of this barbaric act, he asserted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Punjab govt working tirelessly to realise Ambedkar's dreams, says CM Mann
