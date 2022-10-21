Punjab governor says VCs sold for 40-50cr in Tamil Nadu amid tussle with Mann govt

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday said the post of vice-chancellor is sold for ₹40-50 crore in Tamil Nadu where he had held the top constitutional post from Raj Bhawan for four years.

Purohit's statement came amid an intensifying tussle with the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab over the working of universities in the border state.

“I was Tamil Nadu governor for four years. It was very bad there. In Tamil Nadu, the vice-chancellor's post was sold for ₹40-50 crore,” the Punjab governor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chandigarh | I was Tamil Nadu Governor for 4 years. It was very bad there. In Tamil Nadu, the Vice-Chancellor post was sold for ₹40-50 crores: Banwari Lal Purohit, Punjab Governor pic.twitter.com/t7vWeQQZXk — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

He said the Punjab government should learn from him on how work should be done, adding that his only concern is improvement of education.

“I appointed 27 VCs of universities in Tamil Nadu as per law when I was the governor there. They (Punjab government) should learn from me how work happens. I don't even know who is capable and who is not in Punjab. I see to it that education improves,” he told reporters.

“The Punjab government is saying the governor is interfering in working of universities. The powers to take decisions vests with Governor as a chancellor. Actually, the state government cannot interfere in matters of universities. The government sent letter for VC's extension thrice. If the Governor has no role in appointment, then how can he have role in giving extension?” he added.

Purohit said the government is trying to give it a communal colour, adding that he was under the oath to protect the Constitution and no one can stop him from doing that.

“When my approval was taken to appoint adhoc VCs on three occasions, why not when regular appointment was made. As chancellor I am head of the board of Punjab Agriculture University and not the chief secretary. I will take legal advice on the matter and then act,” he added.

Earlier, the Punjab Agriculture University VC met the state's finance minister, HS Cheema amid a row over his appointment.

Chandigarh | Punjab Agriculture University VC met Punjab Finance Minister HS Cheema



The people of Punjab have elected AAP to power & Governor shouldn't obstruct our work. I appeal to Governor to not work for BJP but fulfill the responsibilities of the Constitution: FM HS Cheema https://t.co/kg79E3IuCC pic.twitter.com/AXXSroRY5b — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

“The people of Punjab have elected AAP to power & Governor shouldn't obstruct our work. I appeal to Governor to not work for the BJP but fulfill the responsibilities of the Constitution,” Cheema said.

Purohit had earlier written to Maan seeking removal of the "illegally appointed" Vice Chancellor of Ludhiana's Punjab Agriculture University Satbir Singh, without any further delay. He said the VC was appointed "without following UGC norms and approval of the chancellor."

(With inputs from bureau and reporter)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON