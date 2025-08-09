Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched an anti-drone system, aiming to check the smuggling of weapons and drugs through drones from Pakistan. Punjab launches anti-drone systems to tackle cross-border smuggling

Mann, along with A national convener Arvind Kejriwal, unveiled three anti-drone systems during an event in the border district of Tarn Taran.

The anti-drone system will be called 'Baaz Akh' , the chief minister said, adding that this system will be deployed as the second line of defence in the border districts in coordination with the Border Security Force.

Mann noted that Punjab will be the first state in the country to have its own anti-drone system deployed at the border areas.

Whenever any drone activity is spotted, this system will intercept it and neutralise it, he mentioned.

Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan, spanning the districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

Mann further said that it is a big step for the Punjab government to check the smuggling of drugs and arms from across the border. "In the coming days, we will expand the anti-drone system in the state," he added.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to maintain peace and harmony in the state, Mann said this initiative will play a big role in the government's anti-drug drive, Yudh Nasheyan Virudh .

Kejriwal also underscored the A government's efforts against the drug menace, blaming the previous governments for this scourge.

He expressed confidence that the Punjab Police is taking strict action against drug smugglers and demolishing their properties through bulldozers as part of the anti-drug drive.

"We know that most drugs come from Pakistan through drones. Today, the Punjab government is implementing the anti-drone system. If any drone enters Punjab from Pakistan, then this system will neutralise it," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Three anti-drone systems were launched on Saturday, with plans to deploy six more. If necessary, additional systems will be purchased, Kejriwal reiterated, emphasising the government's commitment to eradicating the drug menace in Punjab.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.