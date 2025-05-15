Ferozepur , Life in the villages situated along the India-Pakistan border in this Punjab district is returning to normal, with the villagers coming back to their homes that they had left behind for safer places following tensions between India and Pakistan. Punjab: Life returning to normal in border villages of Ferozepur

After the two neighbouring countries arrived at an agreement on May 10 to halt military actions, the residents of the border villages started coming back.

Malkeet Singh of Jallo Ke village, situated at a stone's throw from the International Border, said, "People are coming back and it feels like life is returning to normal, step by step."

Reflecting on the tense days of the conflict, he said, "The first few days were terrifying. We heard strange sounds at night and the fear of the unknown kept us all awake. But slowly, things are beginning to settle down."

Several residents of the border villages, including Gatti Rajoke, Tendiwala, Kalluwala, Nayi Gatti Rajoke, Jallo and Rahime Ke Gatti, had left for safer places when the tensions between the two countries escalated.

Tara Singh from Nayi Gatti Rajoke talked about the painful reality of leaving everything behind.

"After the tensions soared, most of the people left. It was not easy. Some spent thousands of rupees to bring their belongings to safety," he said.

For Gurjeet Kaur , the decision to stay back in the village was not easy, but it was one that she does not regret.

"No one asked me to leave and I chose to stay. Some people went to stay with their relatives, but we had faith in the soldiers," she said.

Sixteen-year-old Jaswinder Singh from Tendiwala said his family did not leave the village as they knew that they were safe because of the security forces.

"I feel proud of them for protecting us," he said.

A level of normalcy has returned to the border areas of Punjab, with markets teeming with people and schools reopening.

India and Pakistan arrived at the agreement to halt military actions after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

