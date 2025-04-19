Chandigarh, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday called on Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and demanded projects to transform Nangal into a model city and a world-class tourist destination. Punjab minister Bains seeks Khattar's intervention to restore Nangal's lost glory

Nangal is a city built around the Bhakra Nangal dam in Rupnagar district.

Seeking Khattar's personal intervention, Bains proposed several projects, including a comprehensive township redevelopment, the development of a Nangal lake riverfront, a scenic railway line as a tourist attraction, and the completion of the Bhakra Nangal dam museum, according to an official statement.

Emphasising Nangal's historical significance, Bains highlighted its status as a "shining example" of India's post-Independence progress.

He also recalled its golden era in the '60s and '70s, when it was celebrated as one of India's "most beautiful, well-planned and vibrant towns".

"Nangal's tree-lined avenues, structured layout and rich cultural life were a source of pride for Punjab and the whole nation," he said, according to the statement.

However, Bains lamented the town's gradual decline over the years, saying it has become a 'khandar' reflecting a pale shadow of its glorious past.

Proposing a comprehensive township redevelopment, the Punjab minister also said that Nangal even lacks basic urban amenities.

Bains pointed out the absence of cinema halls, shopping complexes and recreational centres in the town despite the availability of ample vacant land, according to the statement.

He suggested that leasing a portion of the land transparently and proactively could transform the urban landscape of the town, creating recreational zones, shopping arcades, urban parks, and employment hubs.

It would not only enhance the quality of life for the residents but also generate revenues for the Bhakra Beas Management Board , Bains said.

He also batted for the development of a Nangal lake riverfront, highlighting the river view road adjoining Sadan, which is currently lying vacant and neglected, the statement said.

Transforming this stretch into a world-class riverfront with walking tracks, cycling paths, eateries and cultural spaces would attract tourists and provide leisure for the locals, he said.

He also proposed a scenic railway line as a tourist attraction and suggested utilising the old railway line from Nangal to Bhakra dam for the purpose.

A new glass-roof heritage train or a light rail service along this route would offer a unique experience and put Nangal back on the national tourism map, the statement quoted Bains as saying.

Seeking the completion of the Bhakra Nangal dam museum, Bains highlighted its long-delayed completion despite multiple foundation stones being laid over the years.

Once completed, the museum can serve as a centre for learning and pride, showcasing India's engineering marvels and post-Independence development history, Bains said.

He also sought a transparent and modern lease policy for Nangal, underlining the need for a revised policy to address the concerns of thousands of families who have been living there for decades but face constant threats of eviction.

