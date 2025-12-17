Ludhiana, Peace was restored in Central Jail on Tajpur Road here on Wednesday, a day after a violent clash between inmates left several, including the prison superintendent, injured. Punjab: Peace restored in Ludhiana jail day after inmates run amok; 24 prisoners booked

Twenty-four prisoners have been booked in connection with the Tuesday evening's incident, police said.

Jail Superintendent Kulwant Singh Sidhu, who was hit on the head with a brick, is stable and responding to treatment in a hospital, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said on Wednesday.

Sharma said that the situation is now under control and peace has been restored.

The violence erupted when two inmates were being sent back to their barracks after being awarded punishment for fighting with each other in the jail, the police commissioner said.

One of them allegedly made a provocative remark, triggering clash among the inmates.

The situation spiralled out of control as prisoners started pelting stones and bricks at each other and later at the jail administration and other security personnel who tried to break up the fight.

Five police officials, including two gazetted officers, were injured in the incident.

Sources said some prisoners were also injured in the clash.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Sharma said that he would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt law and order within or outside the jail premises.

"We will take strict action against the accused," he said.

Earlier in the day, ACP Sumit Sood said a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

The incident was brought to the notice of Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who has sought a detailed report from the prison authorities, sources said.

On Tuesday, the police commissioner arrived at the jail with a heavy police force to restore law and order.

In 2019, the jail witnessed a major clash between the inmates.

The fresh incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of prison officials and the need for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

