Punjab Police arrest pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s aide Papalpreet

In a big breakthrough following a month-long manhunt, the Punjab Police on Monday arrested a key aide of fugitive radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh from Amritsar Rural area. Punjab Police personnel amid a crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh late last month. (Sameer Sehgal/ HT Photo)

Sources confirmed the arrest of Papalpreet Singh after multiple police teams carried out a special operation with assistance from the counter intelligence wing.

“Our teams spearheaded the search operation for the past three days after receiving critical information about Papalpreet’s location. We have arrested him,” a senior police official said.

He affirmed “it was a joint operation by the Punjab Police and its counter intelligence wing”, and that further details of the operation could not be shared at this stage.

Papalpreet was last seen with Amritpal in Marnaian village of Hoshiarpur on March 28. Both managed to give law enforcement authorities a slip after returning to Punjab following a crackdown launched by Punjab Police on March 18. The police had also unearthed CCTV footage of him a while back.

A self-proclaimed independent journalist from Majitha in Amritsar, Papalpreet was running an independent website focussing on radical issues. He also handled Amritpal’s social media accounts and managed media for the pro-Khalistan leader.

